StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 3.1 %

WidePoint stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Get WidePoint alerts:

About WidePoint

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.