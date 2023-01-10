Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.51. 19,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,284. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

