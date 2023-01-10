Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Baxter International accounts for approximately 2.7% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2,202.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,029 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $11,373,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,615,000 after acquiring an additional 158,284 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.25. 114,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,097. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.