Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.28 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.0 %

NOW traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $378.44. 16,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,359. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.50. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.38, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.19.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

