Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 625 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 2.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 8.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 40.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Target by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 104,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,996,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

TGT traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $155.33. The company had a trading volume of 31,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,285. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

