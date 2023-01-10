Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,404,000 after purchasing an additional 815,188 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,481,000 after acquiring an additional 692,661 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,203,000 after buying an additional 507,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,491. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

