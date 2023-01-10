Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $328,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 57.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,632. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

