StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Set at C$7.00 by National Bankshares

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) has been given a C$7.00 price objective by analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SVI. TD Securities dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of SVI stock remained flat at C$6.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.42.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 12,500 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,225.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 103,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$563,811.40. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $84,652.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

