StormX Price Tops $0.0041 (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. StormX has a total market cap of $40.87 million and $4.99 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003651 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 128.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00445207 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.00 or 0.01443166 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.80 or 0.31445870 BTC.
About StormX
StormX’s genesis date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling StormX
