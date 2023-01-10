StormX (STMX) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.81 Million

StormX (STMX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, StormX has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. StormX has a total market cap of $41.81 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StormX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00444921 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.23 or 0.01313513 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,436.38 or 0.31425607 BTC.

About StormX

StormX’s launch date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.