STP Trading Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last week, STP has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $51.99 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012353 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00036885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00042436 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00242063 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000106 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02946055 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $10,146,879.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.