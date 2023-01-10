Stratis Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.85 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $61.32 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.03 or 0.07687206 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001824 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00033634 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00070839 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00064028 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001165 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009392 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024456 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000258 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,918,441 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
