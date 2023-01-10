Streamr (DATA) Market Capitalization Reaches $18.71 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Streamr has a market cap of $18.71 million and $1.38 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

