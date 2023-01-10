Streamr One Day Volume Hits $1.65 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Streamr has a total market cap of $18.56 million and $1.65 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00445192 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.03 or 0.01310254 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,424.61 or 0.31444784 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars.

