Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

NYSE SYK opened at $261.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.52 and its 200 day moving average is $219.39. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $279.28. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.66%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.