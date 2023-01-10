Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.55. Studio City International shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
Studio City International Trading Down 3.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $834.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2.79) million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Studio City International
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Studio City International (MSC)
- Skechers Not Nike Is The Sneaker Stock to Own for 2023
- Can The Rally In e.l.f. Beauty Stock Continue?
- ChargePoint Stock Price Is Off To The Races
- Exact Sciences Corp Stock Price Is Trending Up Here’s Why
- Kala Pharmaceuticals Up 400% In The Past Month, What’s Next ?
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.