Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.55. Studio City International shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $834.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2.79) million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International makes up about 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

