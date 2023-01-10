Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Cap of $323,258.80

Substratum (SUB) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $323,258.80 and approximately $9.63 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012420 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00036808 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00042888 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00019103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00242119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085096 USD and is up 16.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $16.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

