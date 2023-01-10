Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $117.81 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,103 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $117,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average of $110.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

