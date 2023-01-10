Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 122 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $8,864,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5 %

NOW opened at $376.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.