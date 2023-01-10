Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,618 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,950,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $199.44 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $254.71. The company has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.