Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,180 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABT opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

