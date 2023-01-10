Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 871 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CSGP opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 89.63 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

