Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,800 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 434,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 300,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

SBI opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.