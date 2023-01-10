Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 995,411 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 28,804.2% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,663 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 921,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 858,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 149,124 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

