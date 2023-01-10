Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,550 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMO opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

