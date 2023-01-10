Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $267.25 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

