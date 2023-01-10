Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 36,647 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,647 shares during the period. International Paper makes up 1.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of International Paper worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in International Paper by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after acquiring an additional 922,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after acquiring an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of IP opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

