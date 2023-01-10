Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.47.

NOVA stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.13. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Sagefield Capital LP raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 118.2% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,108 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,824,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 301,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

