SVB Leerink Raises Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $33.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.21% from the company’s previous close.

OSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Oak Street Health stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $332,100 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 74.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 34,713 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $911,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.