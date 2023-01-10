Swipe Price Tops $0.23 (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $112.31 million and approximately $28.55 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 551,042,498 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

