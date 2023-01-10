Swipe Price Tops $0.23 (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $112.31 million and approximately $28.55 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003446 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00443401 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.17 or 0.01295850 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,466.10 or 0.31318258 BTC.
Swipe Coin Profile
Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 551,042,498 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.
Swipe Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
