Symbol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $879,077.73 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded up 5% against the dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $180.26 million and approximately $879,077.73 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Symbol Profile

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

