Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 134,952 shares.The stock last traded at $12.95 and had previously closed at $13.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYM. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Symbotic Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $244.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 289.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,158.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth $534,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the second quarter valued at $219,400,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $791,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

