Synapse Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $92.43 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Synapse has a market cap of $92.43 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Synapse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00445892 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.01303958 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,492.35 or 0.31494236 BTC.

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synapse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.