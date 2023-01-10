Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Sysco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $79.62. 27,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,013. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.