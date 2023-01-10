Syscoin One Day Volume Tops $2.25 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $80.48 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17,185.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.33 or 0.00618711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00256465 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00042940 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

