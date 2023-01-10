Syscoin (SYS) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $83.95 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,428.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.34 or 0.00615877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00257784 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00042882 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

