Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Up 5.9%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.40. 34,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,247,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.43.

Taboola.com Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $44,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $58,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

