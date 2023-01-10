Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Up 5.9%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.40. 34,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,247,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.43.
Taboola.com Trading Up 5.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $44,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $58,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
- Skechers Not Nike Is The Sneaker Stock to Own for 2023
- Can The Rally In e.l.f. Beauty Stock Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.