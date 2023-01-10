Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE TSM opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $416.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

