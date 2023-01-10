Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) is Clean Yield Group’s 4th Largest Position

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Takeda Pharmaceutical comprises about 3.1% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,751,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,524,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 509,886 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,515,000 after purchasing an additional 231,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,828,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 835,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.65. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

