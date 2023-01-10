TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 3.6%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 3,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 262,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on TaskUs to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

TaskUs Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). TaskUs had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $232.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TaskUs by 206.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

