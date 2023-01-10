TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 3.6%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 3,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 262,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on TaskUs to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.73.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TaskUs by 206.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
