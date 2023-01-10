Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $36.23. 602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.94) to GBX 850 ($10.36) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.