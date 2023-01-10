TD Securities Downgrades Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 31.3 %

OTCMKTS:CCORF traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 71,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,296. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

