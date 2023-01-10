TD Securities Downgrades Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CF. Cormark cut their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.07. The company had a trading volume of 807,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$16.05.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
