TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.2-16.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.86 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.60-$3.00 EPS.

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.40.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.73. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $115.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,416.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,688,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $52,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,416.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,424. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

