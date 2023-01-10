Telsey Advisory Group Trims Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Target Price to $14.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WWW. Piper Sandler lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of WWW opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 7,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

