TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Holdings Lifted by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TELUS by 186.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 106.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
TELUS Stock Performance
TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
TELUS Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.
TELUS Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELUS (TU)
- Skechers Not Nike Is The Sneaker Stock to Own for 2023
- Can The Rally In e.l.f. Beauty Stock Continue?
- ChargePoint Stock Price Is Off To The Races
- Exact Sciences Corp Stock Price Is Trending Up Here’s Why
- Kala Pharmaceuticals Up 400% In The Past Month, What’s Next ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.