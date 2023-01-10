TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises about 2.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TU. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in TELUS by 0.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 235,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TELUS by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 69,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
TELUS Price Performance
TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
TELUS Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
Featured Articles
