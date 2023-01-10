TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Cap of $209.64 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $209.64 million and $11.71 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00073074 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00064691 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001169 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009454 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00024520 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000894 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000210 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,891,310 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,796,101 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.