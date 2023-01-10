TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Cap of $208.48 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $208.48 million and $20.13 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00071425 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00064753 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001173 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009620 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00024987 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000210 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,918,838 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,828,728 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
