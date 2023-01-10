TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $209.79 million and approximately $20.08 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00073428 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00064446 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001167 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009413 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00024544 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000909 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004282 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000209 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,898,172 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,804,986 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
